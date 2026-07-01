Mbappe hails unity as France rally around Deschamps at World Cup
Kylian Mbappe said France had united behind coach Didier Deschamps after the death of his mother, as a resounding 3-0 win over Sweden on Tuesday booked them a place in the World Cup last 16.
Mbappe scored two more goals to take his tally to six at the tournament, giving him 18 World Cup goals overall, as France set up a meeting with Paraguay.
The Real Madrid star opened the scoring late in the first half in New Jersey and ran over to hug Deschamps, who returned to the United States at the weekend after a quick trip back home to France to attend his mother's funeral.
"I think that reflects the spirit of this group -- it''s part of our DNA. We are all together," Mbappe told French broadcaster beIN Sports.
"We know the coach has been through a difficult experience; unfortunately, everyone goes through that at some point and it''s very hard.
"There are things that are more important than football, but he needs to know -- and he already does -- that through this gesture from the entire team, he can see he will never be alone with us, and whatever happens, we''ll be there to support him."