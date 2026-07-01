Mbappe hails unity as France rally around Deschamps at World Cup

Kylian Mbappe said France had united behind coach Didier Deschamps after the death of his mother, as a resounding 3-0 win over Sweden on Tuesday booked them a place in the World Cup last 16.

Mbappe scored two more goals to take his tally to six at the tournament, giving him 18 World Cup goals overall, as France set up a meeting with Paraguay.

The Real Madrid star opened the scoring late in the first half in New Jersey and ran over to hug Deschamps, who returned to the United States at the weekend after a quick trip back home to France to attend his mother's funeral.