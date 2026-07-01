Majestic Olise raises France to another level at World Cup

Les Bleus were at their thrilling best in a 3-0 win over Sweden in New Jersey on Tuesday that made it four wins, and 13 goals scored, so far at the tournament as they eased through to a last-16 tie against Paraguay.

Olise has not scored any of those goals, with Mbappe netting two at the MetLife Stadium to move to six in total, and Bradley Barcola getting the other on the day.

Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele has four and Desire Doue one, but Olise’s display against Sweden was majestic, as he set up two goals to become this World Cup’s leading assist provider.

The Bayern Munich player did almost break his tournament duck with the game still goalless, but his breathtaking overhead bicycle kick came back off a post -- even Mbappe was in awe at the execution.

“It was a fantastic bit of skill. Unfortunately it didn’t go in, but people come to the stadium to see that kind of thing,” Mbappe said.

The exciting version of France that has emerged at the end of Deschamps’ 14-year tenure can be traced back to a Nations League quarter-final against Croatia in March last year.