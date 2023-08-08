Saudi spending spree not a one-off, says top league official

The vast sums invested to entice some of the world’s top players to Saudi Arabia this season is no one-off, but part of a long-term strategy to make the Saudi Pro League one of the best in the world, its chief operating officer has said.

Carlo Nohra told Reuters in an interview that authorities in the “football-mad country” are confident their strategy of going all out to sign the game’s biggest names would ensure that fans flocked to stadiums in the new campaign, which starts on Friday.