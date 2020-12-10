Paolo Rossi, 1982 World Cup hero passes away

Paolo Rossi, a hero of Italian football who inspired the national side to victory in the 1982 World Cup, has died aged 64, Italian media reported on Thursday.

They paid tribute to ‘Pablito’, the star who was banned for his part in a betting scandal but returned to win the World Cup and the Ballon D’Or the same year.

Rossi’s wife Federica Cappelletti announced the death with a post on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple, accompanied by the comment “Forever,” followed by a heart.

“There will never be anyone like you, unique, special, after you the absolute nothing....,” Cappelletti also wrote on Facebook.