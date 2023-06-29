Antisemitism: Italy to ban number 88 on football shirts

Italy's government has announced that it is banning football players from wearing the number 88 on their jerseys. The move is part of an initiative aimed at combatting antisemitism in the country's stadiums.

The initiative, which is being coordinated by the Italian government and the Italian Football Association (FIGC), includes the addition of a code of ethics in accordance with the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

Among the concrete measures in the package is a call on referees to suspend any match in which antisemitic acts are observed. "It is an appropriate and effective response to an intolerable prejudice that still too often manifests itself in our stadiums, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi at Tuesday's ceremony to sign the letter of intent to implement the measures.

"The world of football is united in the fight against antisemitism and all forms of discrimination," added FIGC President Gabriele Gravina.