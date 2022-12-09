Brazil's Alex Sandro on the bench, Croatia make two changes

He was ruled out of their final group match with Cameroon and the last-16 clash against South Korea.

Right back Danilo will once again start on the left side of defence with Real Madrid centre back Eder Militao, who replaced Danilo at right back against Switzerland and played in the South Korea game, to play the same role against Croatia.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic made two changes to his team with Borna Sosa returning to the lineup after having missed the their last 16 match against Japan through illness while forward Bruno Petkovic gives way to Mario Pasalic to strengthen the midfield.