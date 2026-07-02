Spain, Portugal eye World Cup last 16

European champions Spain and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal aim to book their places in the last 16 of the World Cup on Thursday as Algeria look to salvage some pride for African football.

Spain take on Austria in Los Angeles, where a win will keep them on course for a potential meeting with Portugal in the next round.

Portugal play Croatia in Toronto in a game that could mark the final career World Cup match for either Ronaldo or his former Real Madrid team-mate and veteran Croatian midfielder Luka Modric.

The late match sees Algeria aim to revive African fortunes after a rocky start to the knockout rounds for teams from the continent.