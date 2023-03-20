Arsenal took advantage of Manchester City's weekend off from Premier League action to open up an eight-point lead at the top of the table thanks to a 4-1 thrashing of managerless Crystal Palace.

The mood on the other side of north London is very different after Antonio Conte lambasted his Tottenham players for throwing away a 3-1 lead to drop two vital points in their bid for a top-four finish by drawing 3-3 at Southampton.

Only Leeds, who beat fellow strugglers Wolves 4-2, won from the sides threatened by relegation, meaning the bottom nine are separated by just four points.

The race for European places is also tightening as Aston Villa and Chelsea closed to within four points of the top six.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points from the Premier League weekend.