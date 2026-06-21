Milan defender Estupinan to start for Ecuador against Curacao
Ecuador defender Pervis Estupinan was named in the starting lineup for his side's World Cup Group E match against Curacao on Saturday, replacing Joel Ordonez, who played in the 1-0 defeat by Ivory Coast in their opener.
Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece also replaces Alan Minda with Jordy Alcivar in the starting 11.
Curacao coach Dick Advocaat makes two changes following their 7-1 thrashing by Germany, with Jurien Gaari and Joshua Brenet coming in for Riechedly Bazoer and Sontje Hansen.
Ecuador
Hernan Galindez; Piero Hincapie, Willian Pacho, Pervis Estupinan; Jordy Alcivar, Pedro Vite, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo; Gonzalo Plata, John Yeboah, Enner Valencia.
Curacao
Eloy Room; Jurien Gaari, Sherel Floranus, Armando Obispo, Joshua Brenet, Deveron Fonville; Juninho Bacuna, Livano Comenencia, Leandro Bacuna, Tahith Chong; Juergen Locadia.