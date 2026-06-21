Football

Milan defender Estupinan to start for Ecuador against Curacao

Reuters
Kansas City, Missouri
Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ecuador v Curacao - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - June 20, 2026 Curacao's Jeremy Antonisse with teammate on the pitch before the matchReuters

Ecuador defender Pervis Estupinan was named in the starting lineup for his side's World Cup Group E match against Curacao on Saturday, replacing Joel Ordonez, who played in the 1-0 defeat by Ivory Coast in their opener.

Ecuador coach Sebastian Beccacece also replaces Alan Minda with Jordy Alcivar in the starting 11.

Curacao coach Dick Advocaat makes two changes following their 7-1 thrashing by Germany, with Jurien Gaari and Joshua Brenet coming in for Riechedly Bazoer and Sontje Hansen.

Ecuador

Hernan Galindez; Piero Hincapie, Willian Pacho, Pervis Estupinan; Jordy Alcivar, Pedro Vite, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo; Gonzalo Plata, John Yeboah, Enner Valencia.

Curacao

Eloy Room; Jurien Gaari, Sherel Floranus, Armando Obispo, Joshua Brenet, Deveron Fonville; Juninho Bacuna, Livano Comenencia, Leandro Bacuna, Tahith Chong; Juergen Locadia.

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