Thiago Silva extends Chelsea contract to 2024

Chelsea extended the contract of 38-year-old centre-back Thiago Silva to the end of the 2023/2024 season on Friday.

Despite spending in excess of £500 million ($606 million) on new players this season, the Brazilian international has remained indispensable at the heart of the Blues defence.

"I am honestly so happy to continue my career with the Blues," said Silva, who joined Chelsea on a short-term deal from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020.

"When I signed my first contract here, it was to just do one year. Now it is already the fourth. I could not have imagined that, but really it is a very special moment for me to sign and stay at Chelsea."