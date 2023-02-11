Thiago Silva extends Chelsea contract to 2024

Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have come under fire for a scattergun approach to the transfer market during their first year in charge of the club.
But in a joint statement they hailed Silva's experience and leadership skills as a vital complement to the array of young talent they have signed up on long-term deals.
"He's a world-class talent, as he's proven over many years for club and country, and his experience, quality and leadership skills are vital to our vision going forward," said Boehly and Eghbali.
"We're thrilled he has extended his contract with us and we look forward to more success with him ahead."