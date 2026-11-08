Bangladesh reach semi-finals as Bhutan stay in contention with draw against Sri Lanka

The equation was not particularly complicated. Bangladesh would qualify for the semi-finals if Sri Lanka beat or drew with Bhutan. Today, that off-field calculation was settled on the pitch as well.

The match between Bhutan and Sri Lanka at the National Stadium ended in a 2–2 draw, securing Bangladesh a place in the semi-finals of the SAFF Championship for the seventh time.

The result also kept Bhutan’s hopes alive. However, to reach the last four, Bhutan will now have to depend on the outcome of the Bangladesh–Sri Lanka match.

A single point for Sri Lanka in that game will be enough to secure its semi-final spot. Bangladesh, meanwhile, must win by a margin of at least two goals to knock Sri Lanka out.

For Bangladesh coach Thomas Dooley, today was an opportunity to watch their opponents up close. The team could have trained in the afternoon, but Dooley had a different plan.

After finishing their training session at 10:00 am, he took the players to the National Stadium. He wanted to watch both matches of the day from the stands, particularly to assess Sri Lanka’s style of play, strengths and weaknesses.

Bangladesh are scheduled to face Sri Lanka on 11 November.