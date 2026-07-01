England survive huge DR Congo scare to set up Mexico showdown

England's World Cup campaign had started well with a 4-2 win over Croatia before two below-par performances raised doubts. A scoreless draw with Ghana and a tense 2-0 win over Panama suggested Thomas Tuchel's side were not quite as convincing as many had expected, particularly at the back.

In their 2-1 comeback win over DR Congo in the round of 32 on Wednesday, the doubts started to assume significant proportions.

When Brian Cipenga fired the underdogs ahead inside the opening 10 minutes, every concern that had hovered over England's campaign suddenly felt real.

The stadium fell into an uneasy hush. England had not trailed at any point in the tournament until then. Nor had they ever won a World Cup game after trailing at halftime.

And here they were, chasing the game against a heroic Congolese side determined to defend every blade of grass.

Every DR Congo attack came with a sense of dread. England's defensive frailties, exposed during the group phase and compounded by injuries, were laid bare again.

The underdogs needed just one shot on target to take the lead, while at the other end they built what seemed an impenetrable wall in front of goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi.