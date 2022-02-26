Poland refuses to play 2022 World Cup play-off against Russia

Poland will not play their 2022 World Cup play-off with Russia in Moscow on March 24 because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the president of the Polish football federation said on Saturday.

The conflict has entered the third day since Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a wider conflict in Europe.

"The time for talking is over. It is time to act. Due to the escalation of the Russian Federation's aggression in Ukraine, the Polish team does not envisage playing the play-off against Russia," wrote Cezary Kulesza, adding it was the "only correct decision".

He said he would work with the Swedish and Czech federations -- the winners of their match would have to play in Russia (on March 29) if the latter beat Poland -- to present a unified position to FIFA.