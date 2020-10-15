Portugal as impressive as ever, with or without Ronaldo

With or without Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal remain one of the most impressive teams in Europe as they showed once again with their 3-0 Nations League win over Sweden on Wednesday.

Sweden have made a habit of knocking teams such as Portugal out of their stride with their aggressive, physical style but the European champions refused to be bullied, even without their talismanic all-time record scorer.

The 35-year-old was ruled out of the match on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19 and flew back to Italy, where he plays for Juventus, before Wednesday’s game to sit out at least 10 days in quarantine.