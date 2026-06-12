Why are footballers wearing pink boots this World Cup?

There was a time when football boots were expected to be only one colour, and that was black. Over the past 25 years, however, that picture has changed dramatically.

The world’s biggest sports brands have introduced every colour of the rainbow to football, each trying to stand out from the crowd. And now, at the 2026 World Cup, pink has made its appearance. This is the first time in World Cup history that players have been seen wearing pink boots.

The question is, why pink at this World Cup?