Premier League says no plans to pause season as COVID rates soar

The Premier League is not discussing a possible pause to the season because of surging COVID-19 infections in England, it said on Wednesday.

Fulham's trip to Tottenham Hotspur was called off hours before kickoff on Wednesday with the club reporting several positive coronavirus tests, and an outbreak at Manchester City caused their game at Everton on Monday to be called off.

Several managers have suggested a pause would take the pressure off clubs, but the Premier League says it has no plans to do so.