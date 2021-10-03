PSG slump to first Ligue 1 defeat at Rennes

Paris Saint-Germain suffered their first defeat of the Ligue 1 season on Sunday after losing 2-0 at Rennes, putting an end to their perfect start following eight consecutive wins.

Lionel Messi smacked the crossbar with a free-kick in the first half at Roazhon Park and Gaetan Laborde volleyed Rennes ahead just before the break with his league-best sixth goal this term.