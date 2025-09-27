Atletico thrash Real Madrid 5-2

Julian Alvarez struck twice to earn Atletico Madrid an emphatic 5-2 derby victory over La Liga leaders Real Madrid on Saturday, ending their rivals' perfect start to the season.

Xabi Alonso's side had won all six of their opening games but Diego Simeone's Atletico overran them at the Metropolitano stadium, taking the lead through Robin Le Normand.

Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler netted to put Real Madrid in front but Alexander Sorloth levelled for Atletico at the end of a thrilling first half.

Alvarez fired home from the penalty spot and then bent home a free-kick, with Antoine Griezmann grabbing the fifth late on to seal an important win after a shaky start to the campaign, with Atletico rising provisionally to fourth.