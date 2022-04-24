Pulisic settles Chelsea's top four nerves

Christian Pulisic settled Chelsea's top four nerves as his late goal sealed a dramatic 1-0 win against West Ham, while Burnley climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone with a 1-0 victory against Wolves on Sunday.

With Liverpool looking to close the gap on leaders Manchester City to one point with a win against Merseyside rivals Everton later on Sunday, the focus in the early games was on the top four race and the relegation battle.

At Stamford Bridge, Thomas Tuchel's side looked set to endure more angst on home turf when Jorginho's penalty was saved by Lukasz Fabianski in the final minutes.