It was a difficult week, a dark week: Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in six World Cup campaigns and silenced his critics after "a dark week" as the Portugal captain struck twice in a 5-0 annihilation of Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

The big win in Houston put Portugal on the brink of the knockout rounds and was a resounding response to the 41-year-old's doubters.

Ronaldo's goal after six minutes made history -- trumping even Lionel Messi -- by scoring at six World Cups stretching back to 2006.

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus ace pulled out his trademark "Siu" celebration and let out a throaty roar in front of 68,777 fans.

After Nuno Mendes made it 2-0, Ronaldo neatly got his second with a cool finish six minutes before the break.

That took him to 10 World Cup goals, more than any other Portuguese player including the great Eusebio.

Ronaldo was seen saying, "I'm back, I'm back", and told broadcasters: "It's always nice to break records, but my goal is to help the national team achieve its objectives."

He added: "It was a difficult week, a dark week. It seemed like I was already retired from football.

"But I held on, as always, because I believe more in hard work than in anything else.

"It was hard, I have to admit it, but we're back."