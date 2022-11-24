Spain hammer Costa Rica 7-0 in perfect World Cup start

Spain thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 on Wednesday, their biggest ever winning margin at a FIFA World Cup, helped by two goals by Ferran Torres and strikes by five other players to send a resounding message to the rest of the teams in Qatar.

Spain were mindful of the shock defeats suffered by Argentina and Group E rivals Germany against lower opposition in their opening matches and they tormented Costa Rica from the start, going 3-0 up after little more than 30 minutes.