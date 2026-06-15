Football

Japan snatch 2-2 draw with Netherlands in a thrilling World Cup clash

AFP
Japan's Koki Ogawa celebrates after Daichi Kamada scored their second goal against Netherlands at Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, US, 14 June, 2026Reuters

Daichi Kamada headed a late equalizer as Japan twice came from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in a thrilling World Cup Group F clash in Arlington, Texas on Sunday.

Crystal Palace player Kamada headed home in the 88th minute at the AT&T Stadium to earn a precious point for the Blue Samurai after Crysencio Summerville had given the Dutch a 2-1 lead in the 64th minute.

Netherlands' defender #04 Virgil van Dijk (L) celebrates with Netherlands' midfielder #14 Tijjani Reijnders after scoring the opening goal during the 2026 World Cup Group F football match between the Netherlands and Japan at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on June 14, 2026.
AFP

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk had opened the scoring for the Netherlands in the 51st minute before Japan's Keito Nakamura made it 1-1 six minutes later.

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