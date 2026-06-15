Japan snatch 2-2 draw with Netherlands in a thrilling World Cup clash

Daichi Kamada headed a late equalizer as Japan twice came from behind to snatch a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in a thrilling World Cup Group F clash in Arlington, Texas on Sunday.

Crystal Palace player Kamada headed home in the 88th minute at the AT&T Stadium to earn a precious point for the Blue Samurai after Crysencio Summerville had given the Dutch a 2-1 lead in the 64th minute.