Mbappe becomes France's record scorer with two goals at World Cup

France captain Kylian Mbappe became his country's all-time leading scorer with a double against Senegal at the World Cup on Tuesday, beating the mark of 57 goals held by Olivier Giroud.

Playing in France's opening match at New York New Jersey Stadium, Mbappe slipped the ball past the goalkeeper in the 66th minute and notched his 58th international strike with a screamer in second-half stoppage time.