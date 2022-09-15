World Cup capped coach challenges Bangladesh 

Meeting Hong Kyung-suk is a pleasant experience. Whenever any information of her achievement is feed to her, she smiles with sheer surprise- “oh really? I do not know.” The smile and innocence gives the aura of a person who makes her surrounding happy and charming.

The Korean-born coach of Bhutan Woman Football team is doing exactly that and it is no less than a wonder. She has transformed the perennial losing side, which once even conceded 18 goals in a match and scored just three goals in last five SAAF tournaments, into a force to reckon with. The transformed Bhutan beat trounced Sri Lanka by 5-0 in the group stage and secured the semifinal berth.

However, even that win cannot describe enough of this phenomenal transformation. The side which never won a single match before that are now one step ahead of playing the biggest match of South Asia.