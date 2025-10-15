England clinch 2026 World Cup qualification, Portugal forced to wait

Harry Kane scored twice as England thrashed Latvia 5-0 on Tuesday to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal were forced to wait to clinch their spot at the finals after being held by Hungary.

Elsewhere, pro-Palestinian demonstrations prefaced Italy’s vital win over Israel and Spain took another step towards qualification with a big victory against Bulgaria.

Thomas Tuchel’s England brushed aside Latvia in Riga to make it six wins from six in Group K and guarantee top spot before their final two fixtures next month -- they have 18 points and an unassailable seven-point lead over second-placed Albania.

Anthony Gordon opened the scoring before Kane produced a lethal finish and then netted a penalty to make it 3-0 at half-time -- the Bayern Munich striker has 21 goals in 13 games this season for club and country.