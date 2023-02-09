Bangladesh women footballers continue SAFF supremacy

Bangladesh were on top from the very beginning as the charges of Golam Rabbani Choton looked hungry to score goals with their speed and superior skill.
Aklima Khatun took a long range shot in the second minute but her shot went over the bar. Aklima was denied once again in the 18th minute when her shot was stopped by Nepal custodian.
Bangladesh could easily get a penalty as Shamsunnahar was tripped in but Bhutan referee Yangkhey Tshering failed to spot that.
However, the hosts at last broke the deadlock in the final minutes of the first half amid the euphoria of the local crowd.
Shaheda Akhter, who was the top goal scorer in Bangladesh’s successful campaign in the U-19 tournament back in 2019 at home, opened the account in the 41st minute.
Shaheeda, adorably known as Messi of Cox’s Bazar, was at the edge of the box when Nepal defender Kumari Tamag’s clearance feel into her feet. The skilful Bangladeshi utilised the opportunity as she calmly received it before made a spectacular curving shot to put the ball home past the diving goalie.
Shamsunnahar, the joint highest goal scorer with four goals, doubled the lead at the injury time. Shamsunnahar, who scored a dazzling hat-trick against Bhutan, got a loose ball in the final third as Nepal defender Pratikhsa Chowdhury failed to clear a long ball and the Bangladeshi skipper chipped the ball over the forwarding Nepal keeper home.
Bangladesh continued their dominance in the second half as they sought more goals and they were successful in their endeavour when Unnoti Khatun got the third goal for her side in the 86th minute of the game. Bangladesh could get another goal but an injury time goal was disallowed.
However, the resounding win made sure Bangladesh dominate the age-level tournaments in the region. After winning the under-15 in 2017, under-18 2018, under-19 in 2021 this is another championship for the current senior SAFF Champions.
Bangladesh beat Nepal in the final of that tournament by 3-1 at Kathmandu on September 19 last year to make the whole country ecstatic.