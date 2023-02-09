Bangladesh women footballers continue SAFF supremacy

Bangladesh were on top from the very beginning as the charges of Golam Rabbani Choton looked hungry to score goals with their speed and superior skill.

Aklima Khatun took a long range shot in the second minute but her shot went over the bar. Aklima was denied once again in the 18th minute when her shot was stopped by Nepal custodian.

Bangladesh could easily get a penalty as Shamsunnahar was tripped in but Bhutan referee Yangkhey Tshering failed to spot that.

However, the hosts at last broke the deadlock in the final minutes of the first half amid the euphoria of the local crowd.