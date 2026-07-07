France get ready to face 'lost treasure' Bouaddi in Morocco World Cup clash

Ayyoub Bouaddi had the talent to lead France's midfield for the next generation, but he decided he didn't want to wait for his chance.

So on Thursday the teenager will start for Morocco against the French in the World Cup quarter-finals.

The story of the 18-year-old Lille player is a remarkable one -- from captaining the France Under-21s three months ago to pledging his senior international allegiance to Morocco ahead of this World Cup, and now plotting the downfall of the country of his birth.

When France coach Didier Deschamps was asked about Bouaddi in March, he indicated it was too soon for a call-up.

"Of course we are following his performances. There is a lot of competition. It will be his choice to make," Deschamps said then.

Instead of going with France to the USA for a friendly against Brazil, he stayed behind and skippered the Under-21s against Luxembourg.