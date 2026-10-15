PSG beat Man City in thriller, Barcola hits Liverpool hat-trick

That verdict appeared to be hanging over the City team as PSG raced into a three-goal lead just past the half-hour mark, with Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha all netting for the French side.

With former boss Pep Guardiola watching on, City produced a second-half fightback as Erling Haaland scored twice to take him to four Champions League goals already this season.

However, PSG got a fourth in between the Norwegian’s strikes, with City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma unable to keep out a Maghnes Akliouche shot.

Donnarumma later made some amends by saving a Ferran Torres penalty, but City succumbed by the same margin as in their last Champions League meeting with PSG in January 2025.

“In the first half we were far superior to a great City side,” Paris coach Luis Enrique told broadcaster Canal Plus. “You can think these games are over but it is never the case at this level, and we could have ended up losing.”

Back-to-back title-holders PSG have won both Champions League games this season, scoring 10 goals in the process. They face Barcelona next week.