Argentina, Cape Verde go to extra time after 1-1 stalemate
Lionel Messi's first-half strike was cancelled out by Deroy Duarte as Argentina and Cape Verde finished 1-1 after 90 minutes in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash, sending the tie into extra time.
Argentina took the lead in the 28th minute when Messi controlled a superb long pass from Lisandro Martinez before lifting a composed finish beyond goalkeeper Vozinha from a tight angle.
The goal was another landmark for the 39-year-old, extending his all-time World Cup scoring record to 20 goals and marking his eighth consecutive World Cup match with a goal.
It also moved him ahead of France's Kylian Mbappe in the race for the tournament's Golden Boot.
Cape Verde, making their World Cup debut, responded with an improved second-half performance and deservedly found an equaliser in the 59th minute.
Ryan Mendes delivered a precise ball from the right to Deroy Duarte, who took a touch before firing a low shot through Lisandro Martinez's legs and beyond Emiliano Martinez into the far corner.
Despite late pressure from both sides, neither team could find a winner in regulation time, forcing the knockout contest into extra time.
The winners will face Egypt in the Round of 16 in Atlanta on July 7 for a place in the quarter-finals.