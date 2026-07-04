Argentina, Cape Verde go to extra time after 1-1 stalemate

Argentina took the lead in the 28th minute when Messi controlled a superb long pass from Lisandro Martinez before lifting a composed finish beyond goalkeeper Vozinha from a tight angle.

The goal was another landmark for the 39-year-old, extending his all-time World Cup scoring record to 20 goals and marking his eighth consecutive World Cup match with a goal.

It also moved him ahead of France's Kylian Mbappe in the race for the tournament's Golden Boot.