Morocco beat Canada 3-0 to reach World Cup quarter-finals

Azzedine Ounahi scored twice as Morocco beat Canada 3-0 in the World Cup last 16 on Saturday, ending the record run of the co-hosts in the tournament and advancing to the quarter-finals for a second time in a row.

Morocco took the lead on 50 minutes from a well-worked free-kick routine as Achraf Hakimi played a low pass from the right-hand side to Ounahi, who side-footed into the bottom corner of the net from 25 yards.