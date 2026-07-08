FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter Final fixtures
The quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup begin on Friday, 10 July (2:00 am Bangladesh time), with four knockout matches scheduled over three days as the race for a place in the semi-finals intensifies.
France will face Morocco in the opening quarter-final in the early hours of Friday, 10 July (2:00 am Bangladesh time). Spain will then take on Belgium in the early hours of Saturday, 11 July (1:00 am Bangladesh time), before Norway face England in the early hours of Sunday, 12 July (3:00 am Bangladesh time).
The final quarter-final will see the defending champions Argentina face Switzerland on Sunday, 12 July (7:00 am Bangladesh time).
Here are the Quarter-Final fixtures:
FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final fixtures
10 July (Friday)
2:00 AM: France v Morocco
11 July (Saturday)
1:00 AM: Spain v Belgium
12 July (Sunday)
3:00 AM: Norway v England
7:00 AM: Argentina v Switzerland