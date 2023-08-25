Salah won’t leave Liverpool for Saudi: Klopp

Liverpool manager dismissed suggestions on Friday that Mohamed Salah could become the latest star name to depart European football for Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, Al-Ittihad are trying to lure the Egyptian to the Gulf state with a huge salary offer that would rival the deals that enticed Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar to the Gulf kingdom.

Salah signed a three-year contract extension at Anfield just over 12 months ago and his agent has previously poured cold water on speculation of a move.