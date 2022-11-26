Mexico’s Ochoa in high spirits ahead of Messi test

“We are ready to compete and stand up. Messi has that magic, he can do nothing and from one minute to the next he can solve things and score a goal,” the 37-year-old Ochoa told reporters on Thursday.
“It’s going to be a nice challenge. It’s going to be very complicated, but what better stage than a World Cup against one of the best players in the world and history, Messi, if not the best.”
The Mexican captain added that a World Cup was the ideal stage to test himself against the best.
“I don’t like the, ‘hey, I don’t want to play against such and such because it’s too difficult’. On the contrary, I want to play against them in a World Cup. I want to play a good game and beat them,” Ochoa said.