Mexico’s Ochoa in high spirits ahead of Messi test

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa says he feels very motivated ahead of Saturday’s FIFA World Cup match against Argentina, when he will come up against the “magic” of Lionel Messi.

Ochoa, playing in his fifth World Cup, was Mexico’s hero on Tuesday when he saved a penalty from Poland striker Robert Lewandowski to earn his team a draw in their opening Group C match in Qatar.

His side could pull off an upset and knock out favourites Argentina if they take the three points after the South Americans suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia.