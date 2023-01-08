Villarreal dent champions Real Madrid's title hopes

Real Madrid blew a chance to ramp up the pressure on La Liga leaders Barcelona in the title race as they fell 2-1 at Villarreal in a disjointed display on Saturday.

Yeremy Pino and Gerard Moreno's strikes either side of Karim Benzema's penalty were enough to give the hosts a sixth consecutive victory across all competitions and dent the Spanish champions' bid to retain the trophy.

Madrid remain level on points with league leaders Barcelona, who face Atletico Madrid on Sunday, and this season the country's two giants seem destined to tussle over the title themselves, with any ground ceded potentially vital.

Carlo Ancelotti's side caught up with Barcelona last weekend but Madrid have not started 2023 particularly well.