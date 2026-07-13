White House hopes England would win World Cup

Andrew Giuliani, US President Donald Trump's representative for the World Cup, said it would be fantastic if England win the World Cup this time.

Does that mean President Trump himself is hoping to see Harry Kane lift the golden trophy?

The United States, one of the tournament's co-hosts, were eliminated in the Round of 16 after losing to Belgium. But with England among the four remaining teams, Giuliani's comments suggest the Three Lions have become the White House's team of choice.

You know, if the United States can't win on our 250th birthday, then a great story line would be the English coming to America and winning during our anniversary celebrations.”