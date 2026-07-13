White House hopes England would win World Cup
Andrew Giuliani, US President Donald Trump's representative for the World Cup, said it would be fantastic if England win the World Cup this time.
Does that mean President Trump himself is hoping to see Harry Kane lift the golden trophy?
The United States, one of the tournament's co-hosts, were eliminated in the Round of 16 after losing to Belgium. But with England among the four remaining teams, Giuliani's comments suggest the Three Lions have become the White House's team of choice.
You know, if the United States can't win on our 250th birthday, then a great story line would be the English coming to America and winning during our anniversary celebrations.”
England have not won the World Cup since 1966. Victory this year would end a 60-year wait, a fact Giuliani is well aware of as head of the White House's World Cup Task Force.
‘It's been 60 years of hurt I gather for England, so that would be beautiful victory for them if they won the tournament,” Guiliani told the Daily Mail.
‘I do absolutely think England can go all the way, they are one of the top teams left now.’
Giuliani also revealed President Trump's keen interest in football and the England team.
"Last week, President Trump described Harry Kane on Truth Social as a great player and an outstanding person. He's been following Kane's performances very closely."
Trump's recent round of golf with Kane attracted considerable attention, and Giuliani believes the president's passion for football has grown over the years.
“A few years ago I was among a group of people playing golf with President Trump and Wayne Rooney was with us, and the president knows his football pretty well, I think that's through his relationship with (his son) Barron.
Giuliani also highlighted Kane's importance to England's World Cup campaign. The captain has already scored six goals in the tournament.
“Harry Kane is the number one goal scorer for the England team, and if they are going to win the tournament, he will be the main reason. He is one of the main players on the team, and he and Jude Bellingham are fine athletes.
'England strike me as being an exceedingly well-balanced team you have to be confident and what the coach has to drill it into them that they have the potential to win.'
Naturally, the White House's first hope was that the United States would lift the trophy. With that dream over, the administration appears to have shifted its support to Harry Kane and England.
Whether that wish comes true remains to be seen.
Before dreaming of the World Cup final, however, England must first overcome defending champions Argentina in Wednesday's semi-final in Atlanta.