Argentina look to Messi to salvage World Cup bid

Argentina will seek to save their World Cup skins in Qatar on Saturday when Lionel Messi and his teammates face Mexico in a match they cannot afford to lose.

A stunning 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia has left Argentina, who arrived in Doha on a 36-match unbeaten run and as one of the overall favourites, in a precarious position.

The Argentines said they will draw on memories of superstar Diego Maradona, their 1986 World Cup-winning captain who died two years ago this week, to inspire them against the Mexicans.

"We keep him in mind. He was a very important person in world football, and not just for us Argentines," said Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.

"Today is a sad day for everyone and hopefully tomorrow we can give happiness."