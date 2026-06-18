Curacao: World Cup squad and jersey numbers

Curacao is in Group E alongside Germany, Ivory Coast, and Ecuador. Here's a look at Curacao’s World Cup squad, jersey numbers, and the clubs each player represents.

Coach: Dick Advocaat

Goalkeepers: 1. Eloy Room (Miami FC), 25. Tyrick Bodak (Telstar). 26. Trevor Doornbusch (VVV-Venlo).

Defenders: 2. Shurandy Sambo (Sparta Rotterdam), 3. Jurien Gaari (Abha), 4. Roshon van Ejima (RKC Waalwijk), 5. Sherel Floranus (PEC Zwolle), 18. Armando Obispo (PSV Eindhoven), 20. Joshua Brenet (Kayserispor), 23. Riechedly Bazoer (Konyaspor), 24. Deveron Fonville (NEC).

Midfielders: 6. Godfried Roemeratoe (RKC Waalwijk), 7. Juninho Bacuna (Volendam), 8. Livano Comenencia (Zurich), 10. Leandro Bacuna (Igdir), 13. Tyrese Noslin (Telstar), 15. Ar’jany Martha (Rotherham United), 22. Kevin Felida (Den Bosch), .

Forwards: 9. Jurgen Locadia (Miami FC), 11. Jeremy Antonisse (Kifisia), 12. Sontje Hansen (Middlesbrough), 14. Kenji Gorre (Maccabi Haifa), 16. Jearl Margaritha (Beveren), 17. Brandley Kuwas (Volendam), 19. Gervane Kastaneer (Terengganu), 21. Tahith Chong (Sheffield United).