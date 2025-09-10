Govt making all-out efforts to ensure safe return of football team from Nepal
The government is making all-out efforts to ensure the safe and swift return of the Bangladesh national football team from Nepal, where political unrest has disrupted flight operations and delayed their scheduled departure.
The team was scheduled to depart Tribhuvan International Airport at 3 pm local time today, said a press release issued by the Chief Adviser's Press Wing tonight.
However, due to escalating protests and political instability, all flights were cancelled by the airport authority, forcing the players and officials to remain at a hotel in Kathmandu, it said.
Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan is monitoring the situation closely and coordinating efforts round-the-clock. Senior officials from the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports are actively working to ensure the team's safe return and are in constant communication with the Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu.
In view of the volatile political developments in Nepal, particularly following the resignation of the country's Prime Minister, the Bangladesh government is also maintaining direct contact with the Nepalese Army to ensure the safety of the squad.
Meanwhile, the Youth and Sports Adviser spoke over the phone with team captain Jamal Bhuiyan and team manager Amer Khan, inquiring about the team's condition and assuring them that all necessary steps are being taken for their safe and prompt return home.