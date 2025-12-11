Man City edge Real Madrid to leave Alonso on brink

Manchester City came from behind to beat Real Madrid 2-1 on Wednesday in the Champions League and leave Xabi Alonso's position as coach of the Spanish giants in grave danger.

Without injured superstar Kylian Mbappe, Madrid took the lead through Rodrygo Goes but Nico O'Reilly and an Erling Haaland penalty sent City in ahead at the break and ultimately secured Pep Guardiola's City the three points.

Spanish media reported in the lead-up to the game that a defeat would seal Alonso's fate as Madrid coach, although his team's performance was creditable, despite the eventual outcome at a frustrated Bernabeu stadium.

The record 15-time Champions League winners have now won just two of their last eight matches across all competitions and face a battle for a place in the top eight of the league phase table.

"Until the (first) goal we scored, they were much better," admitted Guardiola.