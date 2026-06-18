Madueke starts for England, Modric captains Croatia
England selected Arsenal forward Noni Madueke to start ahead of clubmate Bukayo Saka in their Group L World Cup opener against Croatia at Dallas Stadium on Wednesday.
Luka Modric, who is playing at his fifth World Cup, will captain Croatia on his 199th appearance for the country.
Anthony Gordon has been selected ahead of Marcus Rashford on the left side of England's attack.
Mateo Kovacic begins the game on the bench for Zlatko Dalic's side.
Lineups
England
Jordan Pickford; Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, John Stones, Reece James, Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke
Croatia
Dominik Livakovic; Josip Stanisic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Sutalo, Luka Vuskovic, Luka Modric, Mario Pasalic, Martin Baturina, Petar Sucic, Ivan Perisic, Petar Musa