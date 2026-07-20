Spain's World Cup Glory: In Pictures

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino are seen as Spain players celebrate with the trophy after winning the World Cup IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Mark J Rebilas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAYIMAGN IMAGES via Reuters
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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026
Spain's Rodri lifts the World Cup trophy alongside teammates as they celebrate winning the World Cup as Spain's King Felipe VI watches on REUTERS/Mike SegarREUTERS
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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026
Spain's Lamine Yamal receives his winners medal from U.S. President Donald Trump during the trophy presentation REUTERS/Lee SmithREUTERS
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U.S. President Donald Trump walks after presented the FIFA World Cup trophy to Spain after its victory in the 2026 World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S., July 19, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci REFILE - QUALITY UPDATEREUTERS
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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026
Spain's Mikel Merino lifts the World Cup trophy alongside teammates as they celebrate winning the World Cup IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Mark J RebilasIMAGN IMAGES via Reuters
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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026
Spain's Gavi holds the World Cup trophy as he celebrates winning the World Cup REUTERS/Amanda PerobelliREUTERS
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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026
The younger brother of Spain's Lamine Yamal, Keyne Yamal, plays with a football after the trophy presentation REUTERS/Hannah Mckay TPX IMAGES OF THE DAYREUTERS
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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026
Spain coach Luis De La Fuente celebrates with the trophy alongside players as they celebrate winning the World Cup IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Mark J RebilasIMAGN IMAGES via Reuters
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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026
Spain's Dani Olmo lifts the World Cup trophy as he celebrates winning the World Cup REUTERS/Amanda PerobelliREUTERS
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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026
Spain's Mikel Merino celebrates with the World Cup trophy after winning the World Cup REUTERS/Hannah MckayREUTERS
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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026
Spain's Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal celebrate with the World Cup trophy after winning the World Cup IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Mark J RebilasIMAGN IMAGES via Reuters
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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026
Spain's Rodri celebrates on the podium after winning the Golden Ball with Golden Glove winner Unai Simon and FIFA Young Player winner Pau Cubarsi following winning the World Cup REUTERS/Kai PfaffenbachREUTERS
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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026
Spain's Unai Simon hugs Spain's King Felipe VI as he celebrates receiving the Golden Ball award as Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and Rafael Louzan, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation look on REUTERS/Kai PfaffenbachREUTERS
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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026
Spain's Marc Cucurella celebrates with his medal after winning the World Cup REUTERS/Lee SmithREUTERS
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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026
Spain's Pau Cubarsi kisses the trophy as he celebrates after winning the World Cup REUTERS/Hannah MckayREUTERS
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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup REUTERS/Hannah MckayREUTERS
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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026
Spain's Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Oyarzabal and Mikel Merino celebrate with the trophy after winning the World Cup REUTERS/Hannah MckayREUTERS
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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026
Spain player winners medal is seen as they cut the goal net with scissors after the trophy presentation REUTERS/Hannah MckayREUTERS
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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026
Spain players lift the World Cup trophy as they celebrate winning the World Cup REUTERS/Lee Smith TPX IMAGES OF THE DAYREUTERS