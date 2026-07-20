Spain's World Cup Glory: In Pictures

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - New York/New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 19, 2026 U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino are seen as Spain players celebrate with the trophy after winning the World Cup IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Mark J Rebilas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters