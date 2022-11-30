Ecuador struggle to absorb 'hard blow' of World Cup exit

Ecuador's players collapsed in tears after failing to reach the World Cup knockout stage on Tuesday and their equally devastated coach acknowledged it was a bitter pill to swallow.

"I am in pain over this defeat. We all are," Gustavo Alfaro said after his young team lost 2-1 to Senegal in Group A to end third and out of the Qatar tournament.

"It is a hard blow. It is a big frustration that we are feeling. We knew that details could make all the difference and unfortunately that's what happened in this match."

Defeat was desperately frustrating for Ecuador after they had fought back to 1-1, but then conceded a sloppy goal minutes later to deny them the draw needed to reach the last 16, a feat they achieved only once in 2006.