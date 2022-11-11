9 best footballers likely to miss FIFA World Cup 2022

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will raise its curtain on 20 November, with the opening contest between hosts Qatar and Ecuador. However, for many top footballers in the world, the World Cup in Qatar is already over due to untimely injuries.

In every edition, several high callibre players miss out from the World Cup due to injury. But in the 2022 edition, the list of injured players is longer than usual.

This year, the World Cup is taking place at the middle of the club football season. Several players have picked up niggles and injuries just days before the tournament while playing for their respective clubs and are unlikely to recover in time for the World Cup.

Out of the many injured players, nine names standout in particular: