FIFA fines Israeli FA for anti-discrimination rules breaches

The disciplinary committee highlighted "deficient and substantively inadequate" sanctions against Israeli club Beitar for racist and discriminatory behaviour.

"Supporters have engaged in persistent and well-documented racist behaviour," the report said of Beitar fans.

"The club''s use of slogans such as ''forever pure'', and the repeated chanting of ethnic slurs such as ''terrorist'' directed at Arab players are not isolated incidents but rather form part of a systemic pattern of conduct that offends the basic rules of decent behaviour and brings the sport into disrepute.

"The committee underlined that said club is only a small example of a general failure by the IFA."

The IFA was issued with a warning and was ordered to display a "significant and highly visible banner" at its next three FIFA competition home matches, stating "Football Unites the World - No to Discrimination".

The IFA will also have to invest one-third of the fine towards implementing a plan to "ensure action against discrimination and to prevent repeated incidents".

The report also said that the IFA''s failure to respond to "political and militaristic messaging" by the CEO of the Israeli professional league and by Maccabi Netanya "further compounds its breach".

"The IFA has made no public statements condemning racism, has not launched any Anti Discrimination campaigns, and has not taken steps to foster inclusion of Arab or Palestinian players," the report continued.

"It has not used its platform to promote peace or to counteract the politicisation of football by affiliated clubs and officials."