Man Utd dumped out by Newcastle, Arsenal lose at West Ham

Manchester United's defence of the League Cup came to a limp end in a 3-0 home defeat by Newcastle on Wednesday as Arsenal were well-beaten 3-1 at West Ham.

Liverpool overcame Bournemouth 2-1 to progress to the quarter-finals, while Chelsea saw off Championship side Blackburn 2-0.

In a repeat of last year's final, which Erik ten Hag's men won 2-0, both managers named much-changed sides at Old Trafford.

But it was Newcastle's strength in depth that showed as United slumped to an eighth defeat in 15 games in all competitions this season -- their worst start to any campaign since 1962/63.

"This is not good enough. We have to take responsibility, I have to take responsibility," said Ten Hag.

"I feel sorry for the fans, it is below our standards and we have to put it right."