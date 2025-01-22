Barcelona win epic, Liverpool clinch last-16 berth

Jonathan David swept in an equaliser for Lille, but Harvey Elliott’s shot took a wicked deflection on its way in to give Liverpool the points.

“We’re happy that we are top eight. That’s the only thing that tells me something, because this league table doesn’t tell you anything,” said Slot when asked about being through to the last 16.

The biggest drama on the night, however, came in the rain in Lisbon, where Barcelona trailed 4-2 with 12 minutes of the 90 remaining, but somehow recovered to win 5-4.

Greek striker Vangelis Pavlidis scored a hat-trick in the first half-hour for Benfica, including a penalty, while Robert Lewandowski netted from the spot for Barca, who were 3-1 down at the interval.

Raphinha pulled it back to 3-2 when a clearance by the goalkeeper ricocheted back off the Brazilian’s head and in, but a Ronald Araujo own goal midway through the second half appeared to have secured the win for the Portuguese side.

However, another Lewandowski penalty on 78 minutes gave Barcelona renewed hope, and Eric Garcia headed in the equaliser on 86 minutes, before Raphinha ran away to settle an incredible game.

“The mentality of the team, they always believe in themselves and this was unbelievable to see,” said Barcelona coach Hansi Flick.