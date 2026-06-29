Japan look to turn tables on mentors Brazil on World Cup stage

Hajime Moriyasu's quest to lead Japan deep into the World Cup faces a master-versus-apprentice last-32 clash on Monday against Brazil, the country that has done more than any other to shape the game in the four-times Asian Cup-winning nation.

The Japanese squad travelled to North America with ambitions of a run to a first-ever final and the high-profile scalps of Germany, Spain and England over the last four years have added weight to the argument that the Samurai Blue could excel.

Those hopes, however, face a major hurdle in Houston that represents much more than just another opponent given the overwhelming Brazilian influence on professional football in Japan.