Double delight for Dutch in 5-1 rout of Sweden

An early double from Brian Brobbey, two more in the second half for Cody Gakpo and a late goal from Crysencio Summerville helped the Netherlands cruise to an impressive 5-1 win over Sweden at the World Cup on Saturday.

The Dutch delivered the performance coach Ronald Koeman had demanded after conceding near the end of regulation in a disappointing opening 2-2 draw against Japan and underlining the team's credentials as among the favourites to go far in the tournament.