Rampant England fire warning as Euro dream heads back home

England return to Wembley two wins from a first European Championship title after recording their biggest ever victory at the tournament with a 4-0 demolition of Ukraine in the quarter-finals in Rome.

Having successfully negotiated a trip to the Stadio Olimpico with a flourish, Gareth Southgate’s team will have the support of some 60,000 fans when they take on Denmark for a place in the final Wednesday.

Three years on from a bitter World Cup semi-final loss to Croatia, England have the chance to move on from that disappointment and end a long wait for silverware.