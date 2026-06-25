Vinicius fires Brazil into World Cup knockouts with 3-0 win over Scotland

Brazil advanced to the knockout stages of the World Cup in style after Vinicius Jr netted twice in a 3-0 win over Scotland in their final Group C match on Wednesday while Neymar also made his first appearance in a Brazil shirt in three years.

The victory came at a full house in Miami Stadium where 64,478 fans watched Carlo Ancelotti's side top the group with seven points while Morocco finished second with a 4-2 win over Haiti.

Vinicius has scored in every game so far and the 25-year-old has four goals in the tournament to find himself in elite company, going level with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland while he sits one goal behind Lionel Messi.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke said he expected Brazil to attack from the outset and the South Americans needed seven minutes to go 1-0 up when Scott McKenna failed to clear the ball, allowing Rayan to nick it and find Vinicius unmarked.